Akwa Ibom Govt withdraws defamation suit against cleric

The Akwa Ibom State Government has withdrawn plans to institute a defamation suit against the Lead Pastor of Household of Love Churches, Yinka Yusuf.

This decision followed the cleric’s public apology over alleged inflammatory remarks made against the state and its people.

Governor Umo Eno announced the decision yesterday while speaking at the February edition of the Government House Covenant Service held at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Uyo.

The governor urged residents of the state to accept the cleric’s apology and put the matter behind them, describing Akwa Ibom people as hospitable and accommodating.

He said, “As a state, we have accepted the apologies. Our people should accept it and move on. We are a very peaceful, hospitable, and accommodating people.”

Eno disclosed that he had directed the state Attorney-General to halt preparations for legal proceedings against the cleric, adding that the government was committed to ensuring peace and safety for all visitors to the state.

According to him, timely intelligence and intervention by security agencies prevented a breakdown of law and order after youths reportedly reacted angrily to the cleric’s comments.

“The youth had already picked up the tape and were ready to do terrible things if not for the prompt intervention of security agencies. We thank them for their professionalism,” the governor said.

He added that the state government had always prayed against harm coming to its guests and would continue to ensure that visitors entered and exited the state in peace.

The governor also announced that the second anniversary of the Golden Initiative for All would hold on February 20, 2026, at Ibom Hall, Uyo, noting that the date would also mark the posthumous birthday of his late wife.

The service featured prayers, praise and worship, and a sermon delivered by the Lead Pastor of Honeystreams Church, Akomaye Ugar, who urged Christians to rely on God’s power in all situations.