Akwa-Ibom Govt. to recruit 1,000 judiciary staff

The Akwa Ibom State Government has concluded plans to recruit 1,000 staff into the state judiciary as part of its efforts to strengthen the judicial system and ensure the speedy dispensation of justice across courts in the state.

The staff, according to the government, would be recruited across the board to fill the vacancies left by those who have retired from the ministry over the years.

The disclosure was made during the official opening of the 2025/2026 legal year, which was marked by a special inter-denominational church service attended by top government officials, judicial officers, and religious leaders in Uyo.

Announcing the planned recruitment yesterday at the Believers Assembly (Evang) in Nigeria, the governor, Umo Eno, pledged that his administration would continue to support the judiciary.

He said the new recruitment exercise was designed to fill vacant positions and boost manpower in the judiciary, which will in turn help decongest correctional facilities in the state. According to him, the process will be carried out through the state’s employment portal in a transparent manner without political influence.

“This is aimed at ensuring that we have more hands to expedite court processes so that those who breached or violated the law are tried speedily and those adjudged innocent are released to pursue their legitimate tasks. This will eventually lead to the decongestion of our prisons,” Eno said.

The Governor further revealed that provisions had been made in the 2026 budget for the construction of Evidence Rooms in selected police stations in Uyo, to aid criminal investigations and enhance justice delivery.

While commending the State Chief Judge, Ekaette Obot, for maintaining a cordial working relationship with the Executive arm, he assured the judiciary of continuous collaboration, adding that his administration would sustain peace and order in the state by respecting the principle of separation of powers.

Earlier in his sermon, the Prelate of Believers Assembly, Prof. Isaiah Isong, called for the enthronement of the rule of law, urging judges and lawyers to remain ministers of truth and defenders of justice.

In her remarks, Justice Obot appreciated Governor Eno for creating a conducive environment for judicial officers, especially through the building of a Judiciary Village and other welfare packages. She pledged continuous partnership with the government for peace, justice, and development in the state.