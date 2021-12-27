Akwa Ibom Govt. shuts down 12 medical laboratories over unprofessional conducts

The Akwa Ibom State Government has sealed at least 12 medical laboratories for engaging in unwholesome practices that have been discovered to be jeopardizing the quality of healthcare delivery in the state.

It said that the crackdown was carried out in accordance with the State Executive Council’s decision on poor services provided by medical laboratory operators in the state.

The affected laboratories’ offenses, according to the commissioner, include a lack of a certificate of registration with the state Ministry of Health, a lack of evidence of registration with the Medical Laboratory Council of Nigeria, and a lack of qualified laboratory scientists and other supporting staff members.

Other violations include a lack of a test result book at the laboratories, a lack of a laboratory register, a lack of a personal operating license for laboratory workers, and unethical actions that jeopardize disease diagnosis.

Speaking on the closure, the state Commissioner for Health, Prof Augustine Umoh, during an interview with newsmen in Uyo, the state capital, stated that the government’s action was to protect the citizens.

Umoh, yesterday after the inspection team locked the affected laboratories, disclosed that the monitoring team would be visiting other parts of the state including Ikot Ekpene, Abak, Eket, and Oron.

“We’re going out on a monitoring mission to ensure that laboratory facility services in the state are up to par with what’s expected, at the very least in terms of best practices.”

According to him, we have started with medical laboratories in the Uyo metropolis but we would certainly extend it to all parts of the state.

The Head of the Monitoring Team, Dr. Augustine Udoh, said lack of precision in medical laboratory tests administered to patients had resulted in poor diagnosis.

The leader of the monitoring team said diagnoses emanating from defective laboratory facilities could mislead medical doctors in prescribing drugs.

He disclosed that one of the laboratories visited was using a student on industrial training to work and issue test results instead of a certified laboratory scientist while others impersonate popular laboratory scientists in the state to defraud members of the public.

“The clampdown on fake laboratories in the state would continue in the new year till we reposition their services to achieve health for all in completion agenda of Governor Udom Emmanuel,” he said.

