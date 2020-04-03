Akwa Ibom Govt. reveals details of five coronavirus cases

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Hours after National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed five coronavirus cases in Akwa Ibom State, the Government has revealed further details on the recorded cases.

The revelation came after Akwa Ibom Governor, Emmanuel Udom, placed a 14-day lockdown on the state following reports that the five cases could have had contact with some yet to be identified people and others that came into the state with history of foreign trips.

Revealing details of the first five cases, Udom disclosed that the five cases were medical officials that could have contacted the virus while treating other patients.

The governor added that the cases have been placed under isolation to further prevent possible spread of the deadly disease in the state.

“As I speak, the confirmed cases who are mostly healthcare professionals are in good health and have so far presented no symptoms. However, they have been moved to the isolation centres for proper management and the process of contact tracing has begun”.

He added that other facilities in the state were currently being prepared for similar use should the need for it arise.