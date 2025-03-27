Akwa Ibom Govt. restricts motorcyclist, tricyclist operations to inner roads

In a bid to enhance security and curb the menace of motorcycle and tricycle related accidents, the Akwa Ibom State Government has restricted the transporters’ operations to inner roads.

The decision is aimed at reducing the incidence of accidents and crimes associated with motorcyclists and tricycles in the state.

In a statement issued on Thursday, by the Commissioner for Information, Aniekan Umanah,, stated that the decision was taken during the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor, Umo Eno.

According to the Commissioner, the government has directed the Ministries of Transportation, Internal Security, and security agencies to ensure strict compliance with the new regulations.

Umanah noted that the restriction, is in line with the provisions of the Road Traffic Law, Cap 115 of Akwa Ibom State 2001 and Akwa Ibom State Transport Regulation of 2022, which prohibits motorcycles from operating in every part of Uyo metropolis.

He said: “The Executive Council ratified and approved the implementation of a modern City Bus transportation system for Uyo metropolis. The project will provide safe, reliable and eco-friendly bus service that will enhance public transportation and accessibility, while driving socioeconomic development to improve the quality of life for citizens.

“Council also approved the refurbishment and renovation of the Ibom Hotels and Golf Resort, to restore its lost glory. This will involve a total overhaul of furniture, electrical, mechanical components of its appliances to give a completely new experience.

“In line with the provisions of the Road Traffic Law, cap 115 of Akwa Ibom State 2001 and Akwa Ibom State Transport Regulation of 2022, the Executive Council considered the current menace and issues associated with motorcycles and tricycles operations in the State Capital and directed a strict implementation of the prohibition order on motorcycles in every part of Uyo metropolis. ”

Tricycles are also restricted from operating on certain major roads, including Wellington Bassey Way and four other roads.

“On this, Council also reaffirmed the prohibition of tricycles in some sections of the metropolis, such as Wellington Bassey Way and four other roads including Abak road by Nsentip street up to Ibom Plaza, Aka road by Etuk Street before the plaza, Ikot Ekpene road by Udi street up to the plaza and Oron road by Okokon Etuk Street to the plaza area.

“The Executive Council meeting also approved other key projects, including the implementation of a modern City Bus transportation system for Uyo metropolis, the refurbishment and renovation of the Ibom Hotels and Golf Resort, and the commencement of a pensioners verification exercise from April 1, 2025.

“The council also acknowledged the hosting of the Niger Delta Sports Festival in Uyo and commended the Niger Delta Development Commission for bringing the event to Akwa Ibom State.”-The commissioner concluded.

The government also urged citizens to cooperate with the security agencies and other stakeholders to ensure the success of the new regulations.