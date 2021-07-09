Akwa Ibom Govt. pegs secondary school admission age at 12yrs

The Akwa Ibom State Government has pegged the maximum age for admission into public secondary schools at 12 years; aimed at curbing the cultism surge in the schools.

Also, the state government has declared August 21, 2021, as the date for Coconut day and that over 300, 000 nuts would be distributed to farmers across the state to boost coconut production.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ini Ememobong, in a statement, said the decision which was reached at the State Executive Council meeting held at the Council Chambers, yesterday, followed an investigation that the surge of cult activities in public Secondary Schools was caused by overaged students.

Ememobong said: “Since education is free in the state, the maximum age for admission into secondary schools has been pegged at 12 years, to curb the cultism surge in secondary schools.

“Investigation has revealed that the surge is caused mainly by overaged students who are on a mission of mass recruitment of students into cult groups. However, any student above this age with a genuine reason, will have their parents sign an undertaking of good behaviour, before their admission”.

” The Governor informed that the Ikot Oku Ikono flyover will be commissioned on July 16, 2021. Council reviewed the AKSU expulsion case of Iniobong Ekpo and directed the University to immediately recall the said student.

“Council declared August 21, 2021, as the state coconut day, when 300,000 nuts will be planted to boost coconut production in preparation for the start of operation of the coconut oil refinery. The half-year ministerial reports from all Ministries and Bureau were received.

