Akwa Ibom Govt. justifies delay in workers’ salary

The Akwa Ibom State Government has disclosed that the delay in workers’ wages was due to the staff audits embarked upon to stop frauds in the state.

It added that verification and re-verification exercise introduced by the Governor Bassey Otu administration was designed at ensuring the integrity of the state’s payroll system.

In a statement issued on Friday by the Head of Service, Effiong Essien, the government noted the exercise was necessary to eliminate ghost workers and ensure that only genuine employees receive salaries.

According too the statement, “As workers under the employ of the Akwa Ibom State government experienced delay in the payment of January and February, 2025 salaries occasioned by the verification and re-verification exercise for workers who were absent/failed the minimum verification checks, the State Governor,His Excellency, Pastor Umo Eno,Ph.D, has expressed his concerns and understanding over the financial inconveniences this situation may have caused the workers and their families.

“The Governor appreciates the patience and understanding of the workers in this challenging times and therefore directs that February salaries with any outstanding arrears be paid within the next three working days and further assures them of concerted effort to revert to the previous standard schedule of prompt payment of salaries.”

The state government also apologized for any inconvenience the delay may have caused and assured workers that the issue is being addressed promptly.