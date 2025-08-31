Akwa-Ibom Govt. investigates mother, baby’s death inside public hospital

The Akwa Ibom State Government has begun an investigation into the death of a young mother and her baby at the General Hospital, Ikot Ekpene, to ascertain the circumstances that resulted in the maternal deaths.

The incident, which followed a caesarean section at the hospital, sparked outrage after a video of the tragedy went viral on different social media platforms in the state.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ekem Emmanuel John, noted that Governor Umo Eno deeply sympathised with the bereaved family.

The statement read in part, “His Excellency has directed the immediate constitution of a high-powered panel of medical and legal experts to ascertain the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident and to recommend measures to prevent a recurrence.”

It added that the commissioner, alongside a team from the ministry, visited the hospital at about 12:10 a.m. to conduct a preliminary inquiry and obtain first-hand accounts from staff and other stakeholders.

The statement further said, “The government remains committed to safeguarding the lives of mothers and children across Akwa Ibom. Any verified case of negligence will attract appropriate sanctions in line with civil service and professional regulations.”

Dr. John appealed to residents to remain calm while the state government works to strengthen maternal and child health services, stressing that transparency would be maintained in handling the investigation.