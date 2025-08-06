Akwa-Ibom Govt. dismisses claim on sponsoring 100 residents foreign trips

The Akwa Ibom State Government has denied claims that Governor Umo Eno is sponsoring a 100-member delegation to the 2025 Akwa Ibom State Association of Nigeria (AKISAN) Convention in Washington, D.C., United States.

The clarification follows allegations by former presidential aide and ex-NDDC administrator, Prof. Offiong Akwa, who accused the government of wasteful spending and claimed that Governor Eno was leading a large entourage to the U.S. at public expense.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the State Commissioner for Information, Aniekan Umanah, the government described the allegations as “false, misleading, and a calculated attempt to discredit the administration.”

“The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, His Excellency Pastor Umo Eno, will not be attending the AKISAN Convention personally due to pressing state duties.

“It is unfortunate that someone who has benefitted from government patronage in the past would resort to spreading falsehoods for political gain,” he added.

Contrary to the circulating claims, Umanah clarified that only a five-member delegation has been approved to represent the state at the convention.

He explained that the decision to send a lean delegation reflects the administration’s commitment to fiscal discipline and responsible governance.

Umanah further noted that Governor Eno had previously encouraged AKISAN to consider hosting future conventions in Uyo to promote cultural exchange, boost the local economy, and strengthen ties with the diaspora.

The commissioner also debunked claims of the state’s involvement with a supposed “Wellness Health Insurance Partnership Organisation,” calling the body fictitious and entirely unconnected to the state government.

He reaffirmed that the only health insurance scheme recognized and backed by law in the state is the ARISE Health Insurance Scheme, which has enrolled over 122,000 beneficiaries since its inception.

On the state’s development priorities, the commissioner reiterated the government’s commitment to the ARISE Agenda, a strategic blueprint anchored on five core pillars and 17 focal areas, including education, healthcare, agriculture, rural development, infrastructure, and economic empowerment.

He cited key projects such as the 5,000-capacity International Convention Centre, the upgraded 200-bed Ibom Specialist Hospital, and the 70-hectare ARISE Resort as tangible evidence of the administration’s drive toward sustainable development.

The state government urged the public to disregard the allegations, affirming that Governor Eno remains committed to transparent, data-driven, and people-focused governance.