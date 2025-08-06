Akwa Ibom Govt disburses ₦360m stipends to 7,200 elderly citizens

The Akwa Ibom State Government has disbursed ₦360 million in stipends to no fewer than 7,200 elderly citizens across the 31 local government areas of the state, under its ARISE Initiative for the Elderly.

At ₦50,000 per beneficiary, the monthly payouts are designed to address basic needs, reduce old-age poverty, and strengthen social protection for vulnerable groups.

At the official disbursement ceremony held at the Government House Banquet Hall in Uyo on Wednesday, the Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Emem Ibanga, said the initiative was a demonstration of Governor Umo Eno’s commitment to inclusive governance and social welfare.

She noted that each beneficiary receives a monthly stipend of ₦50,000, is aimed at improving the quality of life for the elderly and cushioning the impact of economic hardship.

“This initiative is not just about financial assistance; it is a recognition of the sacrifices and contributions our senior citizens have made to the development of Akwa Ibom State. It is also a promise that their golden years will be lived in dignity,” Ibanga said.

She added that the stipends are being disbursed to verified elderly beneficiaries drawn equally from all local government areas, with systems in place to ensure transparency and continuity.

According to her, the initiative forms part of the broader ARISE Agenda of the current administration, which also includes a soon-to-be-completed ARISE Senior Citizens Centre, provision of free health insurance, and regular food and welfare support schemes targeted at the aged population.

Speaking on behalf of the of the First lady Helen Obareki, represented by the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Inibehe Etukudo, commended Governor Eno for what she described as a “compassionate and visionary approach” to governance.

She described old age as “a divine gift that should be honoured,” and called on families and communities to emulate the state government by caring for the elderly around them.

Also speaking at the event, the Coordinator of the Arise Initiative for the Elderly, Mercy Eka, disclosed that over 6,000 elderly persons had already benefited from the programme, with an additional 1,200 newly enrolled beneficiaries bringing the total number to 7,200.

Eka also announced that the Governor had approved free enrollment of senior citizens into the Arise Care Health Insurance Scheme, granting them access to quality healthcare services at no cost.

“The Governor’s consistent support has given new meaning to elderly care in Akwa Ibom. We have never seen this level of commitment in the state’s history,” she said.

One of the beneficiaries, E Victor Akpan, who spoke on behalf of the recipients, expressed heartfelt appreciation to the state government for what he described as a “life-changing intervention.”

The event also featured goodwill messages from notable dignitaries, including the wife of the APC State Chairman, Ini Ntukekpo; Chairman of the State Secondary Education Board, Dr. Ekaette Okon; and healthcare expert, Dr. Edikan Ekwere, who delivered a presentation on the Arise Care programme.

In attendance were top government functionaries, wives of commissioners, vice chairmen of local government councils, traditional rulers, and community leaders.

The Akwa Ibom State Government said the monthly stipends would be sustained as part of its long-term strategy to enhance the wellbeing of the state’s senior citizens and reduce old-age poverty.