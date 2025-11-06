Akwa Ibom Govt deploys retired health workers amid health crisis

The Akwa Ibom State Government has ordered the immediate deployment of retired health workers across various hospitals and primary healthcare facilities in the state.

The directive forms part of the state government’s broader efforts to tackle persistent manpower shortages, strengthen healthcare delivery.

It followed a report presented by the Commissioner for Health during the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Umo Eno yesterday at the Government House, Uyo.

According to a communiqué signed by the Commissioner for Information, Aniekan Umanah, the deployment of retired personnel is part of the ongoing implementation of the “State of Emergency in the Health Sector” declared by the Eno-led administration earlier this year.

“Council directed the immediate deployment of re-engaged retired health workers on contract to various health facilities across the state,” the statement read.

It added that the Ministry of Health has also been mandated to “urgently commence work on eight General Hospitals, 29 Primary Healthcare Centres, as well as the Molecular Diagnostics/State Public Health Laboratory and Isolation Centre.”

The Council further approved Tuesday, November 18, 2025, as the new date for the commissioning of the General Hospital, Ukanafun — one of the flagship projects under the ongoing health intervention scheme.

Governor Eno reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to ensuring accessible and quality healthcare for all residents, noting that the deployment of experienced retired workers would help bridge critical manpower gaps in rural health institutions and enhance service delivery across the state.