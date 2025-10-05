Akwa Ibom Govt denies withdrawing security personnel from Udom

The Akwa Ibom State Government has denied reports alleging that security operatives attached to the immediate past Governor, Udom Emmanuel, were withdrawn by the present administration.

The government described the claim as a deliberate attempt by mischief makers to sow discord and create unnecessary tension between the current and past administrations.

It insisted that the relationship between both leaders remains cordial and mutually respectful.

In a statement on Saturday, the Commissioner for Information, Aniekan Umanah, described the reports as false, misleading, and a product of political mischief aimed at causing unnecessary tension in the state.

Umanah, who addressed journalists in Uyo, clarified that the deployment, reassignment, or withdrawal of police personnel is solely the responsibility of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the State Commissioner of Police, not the prerogative of any governor.

“I can tell you on good authority that the Governor did not issue any directive to withdraw security operatives from the immediate past Governor,” he said.

The Information Commissioner further explained that all former governors of Akwa Ibom State are legally entitled to their security details as approved by law and that there has been no complaint from any of them or their media aides regarding such withdrawal.

“To the best of our knowledge, there has been no official report or complaint from any former Governor or their spokesperson about the withdrawal of security personnel. The rumour exists only in the imagination of those peddling it,” Umanah stated.

He urged members of the public to disregard the “baseless propaganda,” reaffirming that Governor Umo Eno remains a peace-loving leader committed to fostering unity, stability, and good governance across the state.

Umanah assured that the present administration would continue to protect the rights and security of all citizens, irrespective of their political affiliations.