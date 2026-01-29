Akwa Ibom Govt. cancels church crusade over insecurity

The Akwa Ibom State Government has cancelled a church mega crusade, declaring that insecurity within Uyo, the capital, made it unsafe to host a large gathering of Christian worshippers in any part the city.

It stated that the decision to cancel the program by Pastor Yinka Yusuf, was to protect prospective attendees particularly residents of the state.

The decision was contained in a letter sent to the organisers and seen by The Guild correspondent on Thursday, barely 11 days to the four days crusade setup to allow worshippers gather and for the year.

In the letter issued by the Akwa Ibom Property and Investments Company and signed by its Managing Director, Patrick Udomfang, the agency emphasized its commitment to safety of lives and property in te state.

The agency noted that the decision to cancel the church gathering ‘is consequent upon security reasons and the prevailing security situation within the state.’

According to the letter, “Your application for the use of Ibom Hall Grounde for a City Wide Crusade scheduled for 9th-15th February 2026, dated 29th September 2025 hereby reters.

“We sincerely regret to inform you that the above approval for the Hosting of the Crusade on the said date at the Ibom Hall Grounds is hereby cancelled.

“TAKE NOTICE that the decision to cancel this approval is consequent upon security reasons and the prevailing security situation in the State and within the said environment this period.

“The Management of APICO sincerely regrets the inconveniences that you and your organization may suffer as a result of this cancellation.

“Your full deposit/payment is available and handy to be refunded to you once details are provided”.