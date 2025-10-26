Akwa Ibom govt begins repair of deplorable roads

The Akwa Ibom State Government has commenced moves to repair potholes and rehabilitate failed portions of roads across Uyo metropolis as part of efforts to improve infrastructure and ease movement within the state capital.

Governor Umo Eno, in a directive to the Ministry of Works, ordered an immediate scoping and assessment of all deplorable roads for prompt intervention.

The move, according to a statement yesterday by the Commissioner for Information, Aniekan Umanah, is aimed at restoring the aesthetic value of the city and ensuring safer, smoother mobility for motorists and residents.

Umanah explained that the state government was aware of the potholes and damaged road portions that had emerged in recent weeks due to prolonged rainfall, noting that repair works would commence in earnest as the rains subside.

He added that desilting of drainages and clearing of blocked water channels would also begin across various parts of Uyo to tackle flooding and prevent further deterioration of the roads.

“The intervention is in line with the Infrastructure Development thrust of Governor Eno’s ARISE Agenda, which prioritises maintenance, rehabilitation, and sustainability of public infrastructure,” the statement said.

While appealing for patience and understanding from residents, the government assured that arrangements were being finalised to enable the Ministry of Works respond swiftly and responsibly to infrastructure needs across the state.