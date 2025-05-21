Akwa Ibom Govt. begins neighborhood check for distressed buildings

The Akwa Ibom State Government has commenced a neighborhood inspection exercise aimed at identifying and addressing distressed buildings across the state.

The statewide initiative is part of the government’s growing commitment to health, safety, and environmental compliance under Governor Umo Eno’s ARISE Agenda.

Leading the inspection team at the ARISE Park on Wednesday and in nearby residential areas, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Health, Safety and Environment, Jayne Ufot, said the exercise is designed to prevent building collapse, safeguard lives, and promote a culture of safety consciousness at the grassroots level.

“This neighborhood inspection aligns with the Governor’s ARISE Agenda, which prioritizes a strong safety culture. We are not only focusing on large project sites but extending our safety net to communities where distressed buildings pose serious threats to residents,” she stated.

According to Ufot, the inspection aims to detect structural defects, educate property owners, and ensure that buildings conform to approved safety standards.

She commended areas where compliance has already begun to take root and assured residents that the government would provide support to guide them in taking corrective actions.

Also speaking, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Projects, Prof. Akaninyene Ekong, emphasized the importance of aligning all structures, both public and private, with global safety norms.

“We are expanding our focus to include neighborhood buildings because safety should not be selective. Whether it’s a construction site or an old residence, the state government is committed to ensuring the safety of all lives and properties,” Prof. Ekong said.

He noted that the state’s safety enforcement framework is still in its early stages but is improving steadily, with the recent establishment of the Occupational Health and Safety Department and the ongoing recruitment of qualified safety officers.

“The safety culture is evolving, and with these checks, we are laying a strong foundation for a safer, more resilient state,” he added.

The government also urged contractors and homeowners to adhere strictly to safety codes developed by regulatory bodies such as the Nigerian Institution of Safety Engineers.