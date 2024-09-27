Akwa Ibom Gov’s wife dies after brief illness @57

The first lady of Akwa Ibom State, Patience Umo Eno, has been confirmed dead after a brief illness at the age of 57.

Patience, who is popularly called Eka Iberedem Akwa Ibom which translates to Mother and Strong Pillar of Akwa Ibom, was pronounced dead by medical experts at the hospital.

The death of the governor’s wife was confirmed through a statement released by the Commissioner for Information, Ini Ememobong, on Friday.

According to the statement, “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of the Wife of the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Her Excellency, Pastor Mrs. Patience Umo Eno, following an illness. She passed away peacefully at the hospital, on 26th September, 2024, in the presence of her family.

“The family submits to the will of the Almighty and asks for the prayers and support of kind-hearted individuals during this difficult time. Further details will be provided by the family as necessary. In the meantime, the family kindly requests privacy as they mourn their beloved wife, mother and grandmother.

“His Excellency, the Governor, Pastor Umo Eno appreciates all who have stood by the first family in this period and assures all the citizens that despite this huge personal loss, his commitment to the service of the state is unwavering”.