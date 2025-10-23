Akwa-Ibom Gov warns youth against attacking Akpabio’s family

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has warned youths in the state against attacking or making unfounded allegations against the family of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, urging them to show respect for leaders and embrace peaceful conflict resolution.

The warning followed a peaceful protest on Tuesday, October 21, by members of the Akwa Ibom Youth Coalition at Government House, Uyo, over issues raised by a female member of the Greater Akpabio family.

According to a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ekerete Udoh, on Thursday, the youths had presented a letter stating their concerns, which was received by the Head of Service, Effiong Essien, on behalf of Governor Eno.

While acknowledging the right of citizens to express their opinions, the government stressed that family disputes should remain private and not be escalated into public controversies capable of tarnishing the image of respected leaders.

“We don’t dabble into family matters whose resolutions reside purely within the realms of privacy and family level,” the statement read. “However, we appeal to our younger generation not to destroy the leaders God has raised for us at all levels by besmirching their character or making unfounded allegations against them.”

Governor Eno’s spokesman emphasized the need for civility, unity, and respect for leaders irrespective of political affiliations, noting that such virtues are part of Akwa Ibom’s enduring values.

“Our leaders across party lines are our enduring assets, and we must not engage in tendencies that may diminish their standing in society,” Udoh said, adding that the peace for which the state is known must be jealously guarded.

He further reiterated that the office and person of the Senate President bring immense pride to the people of Akwa Ibom State and should therefore be accorded the highest level of respect.

“The wounds of vituperative outbursts hurled at our leaders may heal, but the scars may remain ever fresh,” the statement cautioned.

The state government, while calling for restraint, urged youths to explore dialogue and peaceful means in resolving grievances, maintaining that respect and peace remain the bedrock of the state’s progress and development.