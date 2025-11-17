Akwa-Ibom gov sacks two aides over misconducts

In a move to enforce discipline and uphold accountability, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State has sacked two aides over misconduct, citing breaches of official duties and violations of public trust.

The dismissals followed allegations of misconduct considered inconsistent with the principles and ideals of the governor’s administration.

The aides disengagement was announced in a statement issued on Monday, by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Enobong Uwah.

According to the statement, the affected officials are, Joseph Ikpak, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Support Services and Felix Ekuri, Special Assistant to the Governor on Neighbourhood Watch.

Although the government did not disclose the specific nature of the alleged misconduct, the SSG explained that the action became necessary to uphold discipline, accountability, and ethical conduct within the public service.

Uwah stated that the move is part of a broader effort to maintain the integrity of the Governor’s ARISE Agenda, which prioritizes transparency and responsible governance. He added that the disengagement takes immediate effect.

Governor Eno emphasized that his administration will not condone acts capable of undermining public trust or derailing the vision of effective and people-centered leadership.