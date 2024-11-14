Akwa Ibom gov sacks power firm boss over poor performance

As part of a continued push to improve efficiency in the state’s power sector, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has dismissed the Managing Director of Ibom Power Company, Meyen Etukudoh, over his poor performance in office.



Eno noted that Etukudoh’s dismissal was part of his administration’s Arise Agenda to reconstruct the power sector.



Aside from that, Eno directed Etukudoh to immediately hand over to the Commissioner of Power, John Etim, who will manage the company’s operations pending the appointment of another managing director.



This development was announced on Thursday, by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Uwah, in a statement released on his social media platform.



It said, “As part of the ongoing restructuring exercise of this Administration, to align with the machinery of Government in the Power Sector, to the ARISE Agenda, His Excellency, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno Ph.D, has relieved the Managing Director of Ibom Power Company Limited, Engr. Meyen Etukudoh of his appointment with immediate effect”



“Engr. Etukudoh is therefore directed to hand over to the Hon. Commissioner, Ministry of Power, who will oversee the company till further notice. His Excellency, the Governor, expresses his gratitude to the Managing Director for his services to the State and wishes him success in his future endeavors”