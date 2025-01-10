Akwa Ibom Gov. sacks Commissioners, others over poor performance

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has relieved the Commissioners and Special Advisers of their positions over their inability to implement the administration’s policy and programs effectively.

Eno said that the executive cabinet members and other aides should hand over property of the state government in their possession to the Permanent secretaries and most Senior Directors in the Ministries, Department, and Agencies (MDAs).

The governor’s decision was made public through a statement made available to newsmen on Friday by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Enobong Uwah.

According to the statement, “His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, has approved the dissolution of the State Executive Council (EXCO) with effect from 10th January 2025.

“Consequently, all Hon. Commissioners and Special Advisers are hereby directed to hand over to their Permanent Secretaries or the most Senior Director where there is no Permanent Secretary.

“The Governor expresses his sincere appreciation to the outgoing Executive Council members for their dedicated service to the State. He wishes them well in their future endeavours and thanks them for their contributions to the development of Akwa Ibom State”.