Akwa Ibom Gov. sacks Chief of Staff over misconducts

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has sacked his Chief of Staff, Ephraim Inyangeyen, over alleged misconducts in the state.

He said that the Chief of Staff was relieved of his duties due to the urgent need to match skill set and competencies to the task of maintaining the momentum of economic development required in the state.

Ephraim’s removal came barely 24 hours after stakeholders from the three Clans that make up Onna Local Government, Oniong, Nnung Ndem and Awa, called on the Chief of Staff to the Governor to resign his appointment immediately.

The sack was contained in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, and made available to newsmen on 22nd February and addressed to the former Chief of Staff.

The statement reads: “On behalf of His Excellency, the Governor, government and the good people of Akwa Ibom State, I write to convey to you His Excellency, the Governor’s profound appreciation of the worthy contributions you made to the development of our dear State while you served as Chief of Staff to the Governor,” the letter partly read.

“However, given the urgent need to match skill set and competencies to the task of maintaining the momentum of economic development in peace, your services are no longer required and you are hereby relieved of your position, as Chief of Staff ( CoS) to His Excellency, the Governor with immediate effect.”

In a Communiqué signed by the Stakeholders comprising, the members of the Stakeholders, observed with dismay the open disloyalty and unguarded utterances made by the Chief of Staff, which shows him as lacking circumspection and proper judgement.

“Mr. Inyang -Eyen should have learned by now that serving in a government as an appointee of the Governor is a different ball game; it demands civility, and the highest level of loyalty and circumspection. While Mr. Inyang- Eyen has the right to aspire to any political office, he is not entitled to insulting and deliberately manufacturing falsehood against the Governor and the Government while still serving in the employ of the State.” Enough!

