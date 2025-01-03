Akwa Ibom Gov sacks Akpabio, other tourism board members

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has terminated the appointment of the state’s hotel management and tourism board members, to reposition the sector towards competing with global standards.

Eno directed the board Chairman, Ini Akpabio, and other members to hand over the state government property in their care to a senior director on the board.

The Secretary to the State Government, Enobong Uwah, disclosed the board dissolution on Friday through a statement made available to newsmen.

According to the statement, “In line with the State Government’s determination to reposition the Tourism Sector of the State to align with the ARISE Agenda of the present Administration, His Excellency, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State has approved the dissolution of the Akwa Ibom State Hotels Management and Tourism Board with effect from 2nd January, 2025.

“To this end, the Chairman of the Board is hereby directed to hand over to the most senior Director in the Board who will work strictly under the supervision of the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism until further notice”.

The dissolution came barely a year after the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Akwa Ibom State, Charles Udoh, expressed his appreciation to the board chairman and the staff for their active engagement and support towards the government’s tourism drive.

He reeled out the Ministry’s plans for the development of the tourism sector and stressed the importance of collaborative efforts.

During the visit, the staff of the board raised various concerns, which the Commissioner promptly addressed and provided solutions to. The constructive engagement between the Commissioner and the board’s staff demonstrated their shared commitment to the growth and promotion of tourism in Akwa Ibom State.