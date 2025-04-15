Akwa Ibom Gov. promises Tinubu re-election supports

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has promised to campaign vigorously for President Bola Tinubu, when he declare intention to contest for second term in office.

Eno stressed that he would be standing by the president despite not from his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying Tinubu has committed himself to the development of the country and introduced policies without laying emphasis on political affiliations.

The governor declared his support for the President on Tuesday during the launch of the construction of a 65km, 3-lane dual carriageway in Akwa Ibom State, an event that was attended the minister of works, Dave Umahi, his cabinet members and other important personalities.

According to him, President Tinubu has been doing excellently well since he got to office and he would ensure that he stands by him to complete eight years in office.

“Let me end by assuring our president (Tinubu), our people-loving president, who will complete 8 years because we are going to stand by him and this is the truth. You cannot start this work and abandon it, someone else will not finish it. The hand that has started this work will complete it. Our prayer is to pray for Mr President good health so he can finish the work. We will continue to collaborate with the administration of Mr President, he has shown us love and we will continue to work with him to spread the gospel of prosperity.”

Before this, the party’s governors met and dumped the idea of a coalition with other parties ahead of 2027 presidential election.

The party is calling on other parties to come forward for an alliance talk but that the PDP will not be part of moves to join another party for a coalition.

The PDP experienced a massive fall out in 2023 following the exit of five governors led by Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers state who is now the FCT Minister.

He alongside Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), and two others led members out of the party after Abubakar Atiku emerged as the party’s flagbearer in 2023.

Meanwhile, Wike had publicly stated that he would support whoever emerges as his party’s candidate but along the line, due to unresolved differences, worked for the emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President of Nigeria.