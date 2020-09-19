Akwa Ibom Gov. orders re-opening of secondary schools

After months shut down of learning institution orchestrated by coronavirus pandemic, the Akwa Ibom State government has ordered the re-opening public and private secondary schools, to enable them to prepare for the examination.

Both private and secondary schools directed to resume on Sept.28, 2020, bearing in mind to comply with the COVID-19 protocols as mandated by Nigeria Center for Disease Control(NCDC).

According to the statement made available to newsmen and signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong on Saturday in Uyo disclosed the directives on school resumption, adding that Primary schools are also to commence processes for the resumption of primary six pupils only, on 21st September 2020 to prepare them for the common entrance (exit examinations).

“These were among critical decisions taken at the meeting of the State Executive Council Friday evening,”

“Additionally, the Akwa Ibom State University will commence the processes of resumption on 21st September 2020; College of Education, Afaha Nsit, is to reopen on 21st September 2020, while Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic, Ikot Osurua will resume on October 5, 2020”. Ememobong reiterated.

The commissioner also noted that the state government has made face masks available for all pupils who are to write the common entrance examination.