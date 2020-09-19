Akwa Ibom Gov. orders primary, secondary schools, others reopening

After months of shutting down learning institution orchestrated by coronavirus pandemic, the Akwa Ibom State government has ordered the re-opening of public and private primary and secondary schools as well as tertiary institutions to enable students prepare for new term and forthcoming examination.

It added that both private and public secondary schools in the state would be allowed to reopen on Sept.28, 2020 and that the school heads should ensure strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols released by Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ini Ememobong, who disclosed the development on Saturday, explained that only pupils in. primary six should be allowed to resume to prepare them for the common entrance

Ememobong, who added that the decision was taken during the State Executive Council meeting held yesterday, explained that the State varsity and College of Education, Afaha Nsit would resume a week earlier than than the secondary schools, 21st September 2020.

The commissioner, however, disclosed that Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic, Ikot Osurua would be reopened on October 5, 2020, a date when the government believed that was better for the institution.

Ememobong, through a statement made available to newsmen, also noted that the state government has made face masks available for all pupils who are to write the common entrance examination.