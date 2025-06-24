Akwa Ibom Gov okays recruitment of 3,000 workers

As part of efforts to strengthen the state workforce and address staffing gaps in key sectors, the Akwa Ibom State Government has approved the recruitment of 3,000 workers into the civil service, healthcare, and education sectors.

Out of the 3,000 approved slots, 1,000 workers will be employed into the mainstream civil service, while the healthcare and teaching sectors will each receive 1,000 new personnel.

The State’s Head of Civil Service, Effiong Essien, disclosed this yesterday during a media parley to flag off activities marking the 2025 Public Service Week celebration in the state.

According to Essien, the recruitment follows the recently concluded verification exercise for public servants in Akwa Ibom State, ordered by Governor Umo Eno last year.

He explained that although 55,000 workers were initially listed on the state payroll, fewer than 53,000 showed up for the verification.

Consequently, 2,208 individuals were removed from the system for failing to participate, thereby creating vacancies in the public sector.

“I want to also gladly report that arising from that verification exercise, on the heels of this Public Service Week Celebration, His Excellency, Pastor Umo Eno has approved the recruitment of 3,000 workers into the public service of Akwa Ibom – One thousand workers to the main service of Akwa Ibom State, one thousand for medical personnel and then one thousand to the teaching service.

“Also, within this period of the 2025 Public Service Week Celebration, His Excellency has approved the release of 2025 promotion to public servants in the State. He has also approved and released N2.5 billion for clearing of the backlog of 7.5% contributory pension scheme that was suspended in 2013,” he disclosed.

Essien, who described Eno as a worker-friendly leader, thanked the governor for prioritizing workers’ welfare, highlighting the ₦80,000 new minimum wage, prompt salary payments, and the provision of brand-new SUVs for permanent secretaries among others.

He further praised the governor’s commitment to clearing the backlog of pensions and gratuities, noting that the inherited debt of ₦90 billion has now been reduced to ₦30 billion.

Speaking on the 2025 Public Service Week celebration, themed “Leveraging Technology for a Smart and Agile Public Service,” Essien said the week-long activities will begin Wednesday with a public lecture at the Civil Service Auditorium, delivered by Frank Ekpenyong, Commissioner for Science and Digital Economy.

He added that a novelty football match between the mainstream civil service and local government staff will take place on Friday at 4:00 p.m., while a road walk is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 a.m., starting from the Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat Field.

The celebration will climax on Sunday, June 29, 2025, with a thanksgiving service at the International Worship Center, where Governor Umo Eno is expected as the Special Guest.