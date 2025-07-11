Akwa Ibom gov earmarks N1.19bn for airport upgrade

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has approved ₦1.194 billion for a comprehensive upgrade of facilities at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, as part of efforts to restore full night operations and reposition the airport as a major aviation hub in the South-South region.

The Governor also issued an eight-week ultimatum to the airport management and contractors to complete the upgrade, warning that any delay beyond the set timeline would attract sanctions.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday by the Commissioner for Information, Aniekan Umanah, who explained that the approved funds would cover the replacement of navigational aids, upgrade of airfield lighting, payment of electricity bills, and settlement of service charges owed to the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

According to Umanah, the intervention follows a formal request from airport authorities, who identified the need to overhaul key systems to ensure safe night landings and take-offs.

He noted that the funding aligns with the Governor’s ARISE Agenda, which prioritizes infrastructure development, tourism, and economic growth through strategic investments in critical sectors.

“As a government, we are committed to developing world-class infrastructure and ensuring that Akwa Ibom becomes a preferred destination for air travel and investment. This latest release further demonstrates the Governor’s focus on achieving results through timely and targeted interventions,” Umanah stated.

To reinforce the directive, the Commissioner for Finance and Coordinating Commissioner for the Ministry of Special Duties and Ibom Deep Sea Port, Emem Bob, led an inspection of ongoing works at the airport. He was accompanied by the Commissioner for Information and the Managing Director of the airport, Uwem Ekanem.

Other infrastructure components currently being completed at the airport include the new terminal building, access road, car park, VIP lounge, aircraft apron, taxiway, advanced surveillance systems, the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility, and the Aviation Village.

Meanwhile, Governor Eno reiterated his administration’s resolve to transform Akwa Ibom into a model for aviation-driven development, emphasizing that the airport’s improved capacity would support the state’s growing reputation as a safe and business-friendly destination.