Akwa Ibom Gov donates N200M to boost healthcare services

In a bid to improve healthcare services the Governor of Akwa Ibom State Pastor Umo Eno has donated N200 million to the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH).

The Governor made the donation yesterday during the commissioning of the Patience Umo Eno Antenatal Complex at the UUTH premises.

According to Governor Eno, the donation is part of his administration’s efforts to reposition the healthcare sector in the state.

He explained that N200 million would be used to support medical services at the hospital, while N10 million would be used to provide health insurance for indigent patients.

“Let me, on behalf of my family, express our deep and profound gratitude to you, the Chief Medical Director, Prof. Emem Bassey, and indeed the management and staff of the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, for this huge honor you have done my family by naming and dedicating this antenatal complex in honor of my dearly departed wife and our immediate past First Lady, H.E. Pastor (Mrs.) Patience Umo Eno,” he said

The Governor commended the Chief Medical Director of UUTH, Prof. Emem Bassey, for his transformational initiatives at the hospital, assuring him of the government’s continuous support.

In his remarks, Prof. Bassey appreciated the Governor for his numerous contributions to the hospital, saying that the donation would go a long way in improving healthcare services in the state.

He said ” Today, we are gathered to celebrate and immortalize a virtuous woman who was passionate about the less privileged and who impacted greatly on the lives of many in her capacities as a mother, wife, pastor, and First Lady of our State during her sojourn on this terrestrial realm.”

He noted that the complex comprises a furnished ward, private rooms, consulting rooms, call rooms, offices, a mini laboratory, a pharmacy, a medical records unit, and a family planning unit.

The commissioning of the Patience Umo Eno Antenatal Complex is part of the Governor’s efforts to immortalize his late wife.