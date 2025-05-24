Akwa Ibom Gov. donates five patrol vehicles to fight criminals

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, has donated five brand-new patrol vehicles to the State Police Command, as part of measures end criminalities in the state.

The donation is an addition to the previously 20 patrol vehicles donated by the government to the command, to aid their patrol across the state.

During the official handover ceremony on Friday at the Government House in Uyo, the Governor reiterated his resolve to ensure that criminal elements find no foothold in the State.

He said “We must sanitize Akwa Ibom from every form of criminality. I am willing to commit everything necessary to make sure this State remains peaceful.

“These five new patrol vehicles are an addition to the 20 Toyota Hilux trucks we previously provided to security agencies across the State.”

Governor Eno emphasized that this donation was part of a broader effort to strengthen the operational capacity of security forces in Akwa Ibom. He assured that similar support would continue to extend to all arms of the State’s security architecture.

He also praised the State Commissioner of Police, Mohammad Assari, for his outstanding leadership and results in managing the security situation.

“I recently received commendation from the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations for the CP’s efficient and remarkable service. To truly position Akwa Ibom as a tourist destination, we must ensure a stable and secure atmosphere.”-Eno added

In his response, CP Mohammad Assari expressed gratitude for the Governor’s continued support, promising that the vehicles would be properly deployed and maintained to serve their purpose.

“Your Excellency, your commitment to security is unmatched. We are inspired by your leadership and will continue to work relentlessly to secure lives and property across the State,” the Commissioner stated.

The ceremony was attended by members of the State Executive Council, top government functionaries, and representatives of security agencies.