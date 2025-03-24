Akwa Ibom gov distributes 30,000 free tickets ahead Super Eagles match

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has distributed 30,000 free match tickets to fans ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualification match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Zimbabwe.

Tickets would be distributed at various locations across the state for residents to give the national football team required support during the game inside Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

The governor noted that the decision was to ensure that the country’s team secure maximum point during the encounter scheduled for Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

This was confirmed in a statement issued on Monday by the Commissioner for Sports, Paul Bassey, obtained by our correspondent.

Bassey disclosed that the tickets were free, and no one should buy tickets from anyone, he further noted that no person will be permitted entry into the stadium without a ticket, as tickets will not be distributed at the stadium.

The statement reads: “In line with his determination and promise to mobilize support for the victory of the Super Eagles of Nigeria against the Warriors of Zimbabwe, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has purchased 30,000 tickets for football fans and supporters ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualification match scheduled for Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

“Sequel to the purchase of match tickets for onward distribution to fans, the following venues will serve as distribution centres for match tickets from 5 p.m. today, Monday, March 24:

” All radio stations, De Venus Bar and Restaurant, Stadium Road, Uyo Uyo Township Stadium, Uyo Plaza Management Committee Office, Ibom Plaza, Uyo All previous sales agents and centres.

“Consequently, fans are to note the following: The tickets are FREE. Do not BUY tickets from anybody, No person will be permitted entry into the stadium without a ticket. Tickets will not be distributed at the stadium. Fans without tickets should not be found within the stadium vicinity.”

The commissioner advised Fans in the stadium to be orderly and abide by the seating arrangements and instructions as announced by the organizers.

“All FIFA/CAF/NFF rules governing the organization of international football matches will be strictly adhered to . Security agencies have been put on notice to ensure strict compliance with all the aforementioned guidelines.

“This gesture by His Excellency is to encourage citizens and residents of the state to come out en masse and cheer the Super Eagles to victory.”- The statement added.