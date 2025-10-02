Akwa Ibom Gov dissolves agency, commissions boards over poor performance

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has dissolved all statutory and non-statutory boards and commissions in the state as part of efforts to restructure and improve the performance of government agencies.

Although no official reason was given for the dissolution, a source who asked to remain anonymous told our correspondent that the decision was driven by poor performance and the need to reposition these agencies for more effective service delivery.

Eno’s decision was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Secretary to the State Government, Enobong Uwah.

Uwah explained that the governor exercised his powers under Section 6 of the Statutory Boards (Special Provisions) Law 2023 to dissolve the boards after reviewing their contributions to the administration’s Arise Agenda.

He noted that while some boards made efforts, most failed to meet expectations, hence the government’s resolve to overhaul them.

“The respective chairmen and members are expected to hand over all government property in their possession to the most senior civil servant in their boards or commissions,” the statement added.

Eno, however, appreciated the outgoing appointees for their service and wished them well in their future endeavours.