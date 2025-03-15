Akwa Ibom gov dispels crisis reports on oil well

The governor of Akwa Ibom state, Umo Eno has dispelled reports of a crisis over the ownership of 76 oil wells in Akwa Ibom State.

The governor reaffirmed that the state has no dispute with Cross River State over the oil wells, citing the Supreme Court’s twice-issued ruling in favor of Akwa Ibom.

Speaking on Saturday during the monthly prayer meeting at the government house Chapel in Uyo, Eno stated that the supreme court Supreme Court, had declared Cross River a non-littoral state.

Governor Eno also emphasized the importance of respecting and honouring past and present leaders for their contributions to the State’s development. He condemned external influences attempting to discredit Akwa Ibom leaders without factual evidence.

He said “It is difficult to understand how individuals who are not from Akwa Ibom seek to run down our leaders on on baseless allegations. As Governor, I can confidently say that I have seen no evidence supporting such false accusations against our past leaders.

We have several projects, including the construction of the Aviation Village, Commissioners’ Quarters, Legislators’ Quarters, and Judges’ Quarters. We will not award multiple projects to one person. These contracts will be given to qualified Akwa Ibom people who are duly registered on the portal.”

Eno reiterated his commitment to fairness in contract awards, stressing that opportunities should be based on merit rather than personal connections.

“We must build a state where people can bid for and secure government jobs without knowing anyone in power.” Gov Eno stated.

He also discouraged idleness, urging citizens to embrace hard work and self-sufficiency. According to him “Do not sit at home while others are working and expect us to bring you money. When you work, you will be paid for your efforts and earn your profits.”

Commending the successful organization of the town hall meeting at the Abak, Etim Ekpo, Ika Federal Constituency and the seamless execution of the equipment support scheme program at Uyo Township Stadium, the Governor noted that both events were conducted without incidents or disruptions.

He further announced that the next Town Square meeting will be held in Oron Federal Constituency, with the date to be communicated soon, urging citizens to remain calm and focused on the state’s development.