Akwa-Ibom gov disburses N2.3bn for retires’ gratuities

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has approved the release of N2.3 billion for the payment of gratuities to retired workers in the state.

The latest disbursement brings the total amount paid by the administration to nearly N80 billion since he assumed office on May 29, 2023.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ekerete Udoh, the governor said the payment was in fulfilment of his promise to steadily offset the backlog of gratuities and other entitlements owed to retirees.

According to the statement, the governor inherited a backlog of N111 billion in unpaid gratuities and other benefits dating back to 2012 upon assuming office.

“With this additional N2.3 billion released, the administration has so far paid about N80 billion to retirees as part of efforts to clear the inherited backlog,” the statement read.

The statement noted that the payment of gratuities aligns with the administration’s social investment drive and its commitment to compassionate governance.

The government added that, beyond gratuity payments, the administration has implemented several social intervention programmes, including the construction of 335 ARISE Compassionate Homes for vulnerable citizens, with a target of 500 units in its first term.

It also disclosed that 50 elderly persons across the state’s 368 wards receive N50,000 in monthly support under the ARISE Elderly Care Initiative, while over 10,000 vulnerable residents have been enrolled in the ARISE Medical Insurance Scheme at no cost.

The state government maintained that the continued release of funds for gratuities underscores its commitment to improving the welfare of retirees while pursuing development projects across critical sectors of the economy.