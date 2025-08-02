Akwa Ibom Gov directs supporters to revalidate membership with APC

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has directed his supporters and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to return to their respective wards to revalidate their membership with the party.

According to the governor, the revalidation exercise would begin on August 4, 2025, and run for a month across all wards, allowing the party to prepare ahead of the 2027 poll in the state.

He explained that the ward chairmen will receive official registers from the state secretariat to commence the process.

Eno, who gave the directive during his familiarization visit to the Secretariat of the APC in Uyo, the state capital, said: “This membership registration is crucial to determine the authentic strength of our party. It will help weed out pretenders and reinforce unity as we approach the next political cycle”.

The governor emphasized that the process would be open to all members, regardless of their status in the party, including new entrants and foundation members.

The governor, who is the leader of the APC in Akwa Ibom, disclosed that the revalidation will be followed by a digital capturing process by the party’s national secretariat.

While calling for unity and discipline within the APC ranks, Eno warned against internal bickering, describing it as counterproductive. He reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening party structures across the state.

He also praised President Bola Tinubu for his economic reforms and financial support to states, stating that the impact was visible in ongoing projects, payment of gratuities, and a stable fiscal environment.

“President Tinubu means well for this country. Many of us know the state of things when he came in. Two years later, we’re seeing stability. As governors, we can tell you that the federal government is releasing funds. That’s why we’re not owing contractors and can execute projects,” Eno stated.

The governor used the opportunity to rally support for the President and other APC leaders, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio, ahead of the 2027 elections.

“We must show loyalty to the leadership of this party and support all our candidates for re-election. The party is supreme,” he added.

During the visit, Eno inaugurated a 10-man committee tasked with acquiring land, mobilizing resources, and constructing a permanent party secretariat. The committee is chaired by Sir Monday Ebong Uko, with other members including Obongemem Ekperikpe Ekpo, Nsima Ekere, Ita Enang, Unyime Idem, and Asam Asam.

Earlier, the State APC Chairman, Stephen Ntukekpo, commended the governor on his leadership style, describing it as inclusive and unifying. He said Eno’s approach had helped bridge divides and rebuild trust across party lines.

Other dignitaries present at the event included the Deputy Governor, Senator Akon Eyakenyi; Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Udeme Otong; Dean of Commissioners, Mkpison Frank Archibong; ALGON Chairman, Dr Uwemedimo Udo; and the Dean of Honourary Special Advisers, Isantim Kenneth Okon, and other senior Government officials.