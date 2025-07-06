Akwa Ibom Gov approves N20,000 allowance for Corp members

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State Umo Eno, has approved an increase of N20,000 naira in the monthly state allowance for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving in the state.

The increase of N5,000 to N20,000 will take effect from August 1, 2025.

Governor Eno made the announcement during the second day of the State Delivery Meeting held at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Uyo.

According to him, the increment is intended to complement the Federal Government’s ₦77,000 monthly allowance and help corps members meet their basic needs.

“Over 10,000 corps members are posted to Akwa Ibom annually. We must continue to encourage and support them,” the governor said.

He added, “I just got to know from one of my commissioners that corps members are currently paid N5,000 in addition to what they receive from the Federal Government. I have approved that, henceforth, they should be paid N20,000.”

This development comes shortly after the governor approved the reconstruction of the NYSC orientation camp at Ikot Itie Idung in Nsit Atai Local Government Area.

Established in 1973, the NYSC is a one-year mandatory service scheme for Nigerian graduates below the age of 30.

It was designed to foster national unity, integration, and development by deploying young graduates to states outside their region of origin to engage in community service, education, and other nation-building efforts.

Corps members contribute significantly to key sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture, and rural development.