Akwa Ibom diversifies economy through agricultural investments

The government of Akwa Ibom State has said it was massively investing in agriculture, in line with its determination to diversify the economy away from oil. To this end, the Governor Udom Emmanuel led administration is investing massively in agriculture.

The state government, through the Ministry of Agriculture, in its bid to promote food sufficiency, distributed over 2,000 goats to livestock farmers in the state. According to the Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Glory Edet, the distribution was in fulfillment of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s avowed promise to ensure the sufficiency of food and consumables cultivated and reared in the State.

“Our governor’s passion for agriculture stems from his consciousness that it is only through agriculture that poverty and unemployment can be reduced”, she said. African Dwarf Goats specie was presented to the farmers which she said are the best in terms of taste and quality but lamented that they were almost going into extinction at the local goods markets.

“And the government’s efforts seem to be yielding some positive results. Just recently, a group of young and vibrant agro experts under the aegis of Agricultural Graduates and Professionals ( AGRAP ) have stated their readiness to collaborate with the Akwa Ibom State Government in order to boost staple food production.

“The National President of AGRAP, Sampson Izonguwu, who made their position recently during a courtesy call on the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong in his office in Uyo, said the group made up of professionals in various fields of agriculture, with a common bias for mass production of staple food in line with the food sufficiency drive of the Udom Emmanuel’s administration, wants to partner the Akwa Ibom State Government in the area of sustainable food production and profitability in the agricultural sector.

”We have members who are well vested in various agricultural fields, having been trained at various institutions across the country. We came together as a group of professionals to take side with the government in order to explore the agricultural opportunities in Akwa Ibom State for the benefit of the citizenry. We are first, attracted to Akwa Ibom because we have noticed the interest of the State Government in agriculture development through the various policies and programmes of the governor which are directly tied to the development of the sector”, he stated.