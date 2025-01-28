Akwa Ibom Dep. Gov’s daughter dies 7months after marriage

The Akwa Ibom State Deputy Governor, Akon Eyakenyi, has lost her daughter, Blessing, who died barely seven months after her marriage to Olumuyiwa Adewunmi.

As gathered, the young lady, who was pronounced dead by medical experts, died from complications arising from childbirth at a hospital in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

On Tuesday, The Guild learnt that the tragedy occurred yesterday night when the deceased mother, who was a former senator in the state, was concluding plans to welcome her daughter and the grandchild to a rousing welcome to the state.

Sources close to the Eyakenyi revealed that the deputy governor was devastated and could not hold the shock, alerting Governor Umo Eno, Akwa Ibom cabinet members, many of her political associates, and others of the sad development.

The Deputy Governor lost her daughter barely four months after her boss, Eno, lost her wife in the state.

Following her death, artists, politicians, and personalities across the state have started commiserating with the Eyakenyi and Adewunmi families, describing the deceased as a bright and promising individual who left an indelible mark on the lives of many who knew her.