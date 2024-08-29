Akwa Ibom CP dies after undergoing surgery in Lagos

The Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom Command, Waheed Ayilara, has been pronounced dead by medical experts after undergoing surgery in a public Lagos hospital.

Ayilara was pronounced dead by medical experts at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja where he undergo the surgery.

Ayilara’s demise on Thursday came barely six months after his redeployment to Akwa Ibom Command to boost security in the state.

Close friends and colleagues have confirmed the sad development to The Guild, even though the Nigerian Police Force is yet to confirm demise of the senior police officer.

The friends and colleagues narrated that the senior police officer passed on at about 4am, minutes after undergoing the surgery which was expected to aid his effectiveness in office.

The sources added that the surgery was successful but suddenly, other complications raised and he passed on.

It was learnt that the drugs were expected to ease pains of the surgery but later resulted in his death.

They described the late Ayilara as a devoted Muslim who would missed for his warm reception.

Before undergoing the surgery, the deceased was said to have attended the wedding ceremony of another senior police officer in Lagos where he had firm discussion with his colleagues and they exchanged information on effective policing.

