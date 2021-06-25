Akwa Ibom council shuts down brothels indefinitely for aiding cultism

Atleast two brothels in Afaha Uqua and Ofriyo in Eket Local Government in Akwa Ibom State were said to have been sealed by the council following investigations that both facilities serve as a hideout for cultists across the state.

The seal, meanwhile, came after no fewer than 15 suspected cultists met their waterloo when operatives of the Nigerian Police, Akwa Ibom Command stormed the brothels and picked them over their alleged involvement in the illegal association.

Approving the seal, the council chairman, Akaninyene Tommy, on Friday, said that the brothels were shut after investigations further revealed that the owners use their premises to promote cultism which was against rules and regulations of the state.

The chairman explained that the brothels had become the location often picked for chaos by cultists in Eket, saying overtimes, the crisis has threatened lives and property of innocent residents, and that the owners were earlier warned over it.

He stated that the council would ensure that the locations were permanently shuts and activities at the spots end, adding that no business would ever occur at the brothels again.

“The brothels were sealed and asked to stop operations indefinitely, whenever there was a crisis in Eket, it emanated from the brothels in the area. As a government, we are here to ensure the spots are shut permanently and no business will ever take place there again,” Tommy said.

Commending the police force, the chairman appealed that the law enforcement agency spares no one in the course of their duty, stressing that the safety and wellbeing of Eket people remain paramount.

Earlier during the arrest, it was learnt that the arrest of the 15 suspected cultists was in connection with the murder of three other cultists that were reported to have lost their lives in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom during a supremacy battle among them.

The 15 suspects were said to have been arrested during an enforcement operation embarked upon by the Police to Afaha Ukwa, a popular spot that had became hideout for criminals activities in the council.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer for Akwa Ibom command, Odiko Macdon, said that the suspects’ arrest followed renewed cult war that started on June 21, where three cult members were reported to have lost their lives in Eket Local Government Area.

Macdon hinted that investigations were ongoing and that the Commissioner of Police had further directed that the suspects would be screened and those found culpable would be charged to court.

“The arrest of 15 individuals does not mean that all of them are guilty. You cannot raid 15 people through raiding because of cult activities and believe that there are no innocent persons among them,” he said.

Assuring residents of their readiness to enforce laws, the spokesman said that the command would continue to raid black spots and go after the perpetrators’ of crimes in Eket and its environs.

