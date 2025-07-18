Akwa Ibom CJ frees mentally ill female inmate, 123 others

The Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State, Justice Ekaete Obot, has ordered the release of 123 inmates, including an 18-year-old mentally challenged girl reportedly found eating foam and other objects while in custody.

Justice Obot granted freedom to the inmates during her second-quarter 2025 tour of the Medium Security Custodial Centres, which commenced on Monday and concluded on Friday at the Uyo Correctional Centre.

A breakdown of the 123 released inmates shows that four were from the Ikot Abasi custodial centre, 17 from Eket, 29 from Ikot Ekpene, and the remaining 73 from the Uyo Custodial Centre.

A total of 62 inmates were released on health grounds, with ailments including anemia, scabies, and tuberculosis.

“I release you on health grounds. Go and sin no more, and avoid all acts that might bring you back here again. The mentally challenged girl should be taken to the psychiatric hospital in Eket for proper examination and treatment,” the Chief Judge advised.

Concerned about the risk of disease transmission within the centres, the Chief Judge ordered a thorough sanitization of the dormitory housing the ill inmates and directed that no new prisoners be placed there to prevent further infections.

She noted that most offenders had committed minor offences and had overstayed in custody beyond the duration of their potential sentences if convicted.

Justice Obot also expressed displeasure over the large number of inmates awaiting trial, some without charges filed against them, and pointed out that several had been detained longer than the maximum sentence they could have received if found guilty.

Among these was the case of Etieno Okon, who was just 15 years old when detained. He had spent five years in custody without trial on a cultism charge and was released alongside his father.

The Chief Judge urged prosecutors to ensure that no one is denied justice and called on them to uphold the fundamental rights of the accused.

She commended all judges, magistrates, court officials, and the Controller of the Correctional Centre, Akwa Ibom Command, for their dedication and steadfastness throughout the three-day exercise.

Praying for the speedy recovery of the released sick inmates and the well-being of those still in custody, Justice Obot also donated ₦300,000 to assist with transporting the freed inmates to their various destinations.

She stressed the importance of hygiene management in custodial centres and appealed to correctional officers to maintain sanitary conditions to reduce the spread of communicable diseases.

Highlighting the significance of jail delivery in safeguarding justice and human rights, Justice Obot emphasized that the exercise aligns with the judiciary’s constitutional mandate to ensure that no person is unjustly detained without due process.

In his remarks, Frank Okonkwo, Controller of the Correctional Centre, Akwa Ibom Command, thanked the Chief Judge for her visit and the goodwill extended to custodial centres across the state.

He also highlighted ongoing challenges, including outdated facilities and insufficient logistics for timely inmate transportation to court.

Okonkwo appealed for assistance from the Chief Judge in securing the approval of the Executive Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, for the provision of operational vehicles, repairs to existing ones, and the supply of bedding, which is particularly essential during the cold season.