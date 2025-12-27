Akume’s family welcomes ex-Ooni’s wife into wedlock

Family of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, has officially weclomed Zaynab Ngohemba, former wife of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, into wedlock.

In a Facebook post, Akume’s family eulogized the newly wedded Zaynab after the marriage ceremony to authenticate her as a spouse to the former Benue State Governor, terming the union as a delightful.

A member who spoke on behalf of the Senator’s family, Abraham Dajoh, described the union as “beautiful and uncommon”, further expressing that the family is in elation as the former Benue State Governor begins a new marital chapter.

“We, the entire Dajoh Family, happily join our daddy, uncle and brother, His Excellency, The Secretary To The Government Of The Federation, Sen. George Akume Jugu Dajoh in welcoming his new and uncommon wife, Queen Zaynab Ngohemba-George Akume Dajoh, into the Dajoh family,” reads the post on Facebook yesterday.

“We appreciate and thank the fans and supporters of Sen. Akume for always standing by him. We enjoin every one of you to continue to support his Excellency even in this beautiful union with Queen Zaynab,” the post further read.

“Welcome to Benue State, the Food Basket of the Nation, welcome to Mbakor, the seat of leadership of the Tiv nation and welcome to the Dajoh family, the home of your darling husband. Welcome home, Queen Zaynab,” it concluded.

The family further extended their appreciation to the political associates and supporters of the two-term Governor, urging them to remain steadfast in their loyalty to him as he embarks on this personal journey.

Zaynab, who was previously known as Olori Wuraola ended her 17-month marriage to the Ooni of Ife in 2017.