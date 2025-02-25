Akpoti-Uduaghan to face disciplinary panel after Akpabio face-off

The lawmaker representing Kogi Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has been referred to the Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions for disciplinary review by the Senate over misconduct during a proceeding.

The Senate’s decision followed a heated dispute between Akpoti-Uduaghan and President Akpabio over the reassignment of her seat within the Senate chamber.

In a motion raised under Order 1(b) and 10, condemning what he described as Akpoti-Uduaghan’s “extreme intransigence” during the Senate session on February 20, Senate spokesperson Yemi Adaramodu revived the saga on the floor.

“Akpoti-Uduaghan’s actions have brought disrepute to the Senate,” Adaramodu said. “From that Thursday, the media was awash with this issue, and I had to work on mending the perception of the 10th Senate. The Senate is not a platform for content creation but a place for lawmaking and oversight functions.”

He urged the Senate leadership to enforce discipline, warning that “where there is sin, there must be a penalty.”

Supporting Adaramodu during Wednesday’s proceeding, Senate Leader Senator Opeyemi Bamidele reaffirmed the Senate’s commitment to its rules and internal order.

“There is no one who does not have an opinion on this issue, but we are unified by our rules,” Bamidele said. “Under our watch, we will not allow this institution to be discredited beyond what we inherited. Integrity is non-negotiable.”

He dismissed claims that the dispute was rooted in gender bias or discrimination, citing examples of senior senators who had accepted seat changes without protest.

In response, Akpabio directed the Committee on Ethics and Privileges to review the entire incident and report back to the chamber within two weeks.

The senate president pointed out that while senators are free to sit anywhere, they must make their contributions from their assigned seats. He suggested that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s unfamiliarity with these procedures might have sparked the altercation.

“The first day she was sworn in, she stood up to contribute, and I was worried if she had even read the rule book. There is nothing wrong with being vibrant, but everything is wrong with disobeying procedure,” Akpabio said.

Citing Order 66(2) and Section 55 of Senate rules, Akpabio underscored that all senators must conduct themselves with decorum, including prohibitions on chewing gum, drinking water, or being disruptive during sittings.

Akpabio emphasized that the rules grant the Senate President the authority to suspend any senator who violates these rules for a minimum of 14 days, adding that these rules are not his own creation, but rather are established in the rule book.