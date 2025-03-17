Akpabio, Wike, over 13,000 others bag Cross River varsity degrees

The University of Calabar, Cross Rivers State has disclosed that a total of 66 students will be awarded first class degrees certificate during its 37th convocation, and 50th anniversary of the institution.

This students, according to the school, were among the 13,610 students that have.clear for graduation after completing their academic exercises within the institution.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Florence Obi, disclosed this during a pre-convocation press briefing at the university Senate chambers in Calabar, the state Cross River State capital, on Monday.

Florence stated: “A total of 13,610 students are expected to be part of this convocation ceremony. A breakdown shows that the Diplomas students are 181 in number, First Degrees 11,725, Masters Degrees 876, PhD 572, PGD 249 and Postdoctoral Diploma in Education 7.

” Further breakdown shows 66 First Class, 3,054 Second Class Upper Division, 7,450 Second Class Lower Division, 925 Third Class and 7 Pass.

“As expected, we shall be awarding degrees to those who have been found worthy in character and learning. The event would be marked by formal induction into the Unical Alumni.”

Commenting on the activities line up for the ceremony, the VC disclosed that the university will be giving an honorary doctorate degree to the Minister Of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, Governor of Cross River State, Prince Otu and other dignitaries.

Obi noted that prior to the convocation, the university will be commissioning several projects, aimed at marking the end of her tenure as Vice Chancellor.

“Aside the Emeritus Professorship, Honorary Awards would also be conferred on 6 deserving Nigerians who have made landmark contributions, shaped the landscape and impacted lives in service to their motherland.

“The list include the following Mrs Ekaette Unoma Godswill Akpabio (D.Educ Mgt) H.E. Nyesom Wike (D. Pol.Sc).

“H.E. Sen. Bassey Otu (D. Pol Sc) Maj. Gen. (rtd.) Moses Bisong Obi (D. Peace & Conflict Studies) Hon. Justice Emmanuel Akomaye Agim, JSC (D. Laws.) Arthur I. Eze (D. Bus Mgt)

“Prior to this event, would be the Commissioning of Projects.

Some projects would be commissioned by 9am. The projects billed for commissioning are Unical Hall of Fame and Multipurpose Auditorium.

“The College of Education Complex Fire Service Station/Fire-Fighting Truck

Pharmaceutical and Medical Pharmacy Building and Faculty of Pharmacy Administrative Building.

“This administration under my leadership has in the course of the last four years in every convocation given awards to deserving Staff of the University of Calabar to appreciate their service to the institution.

“An added dimension to the award category this year would be the presentation of awards to some notable alumni of the University of Calabar and a few outside the University who have distinguished themselves in their service to mankind.

“We also intend to use the occasion to raise funds to improve and respond to the infrastructural demands of our institution, coming on the heels of demographic and curricular expansion.

“We need to get ready for NUGA 2026. The institution needs a better and sophisticated Medical Centre. The University is developing very fast with a steep increase in student population. More classrooms, teaching and learning facilities and hostels are needed; and the sprawling University Library Building is need of structural rehabilitation.”

Obi reaffirmed the university’s commitment to becoming a leader in higher education in Nigeria.