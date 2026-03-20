Akpabio, Wike advocate peace, unity during Eid celebrations

Senate President Godswill Akpabio and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike have extended warm felicitations to Muslims across Nigeria on the joyous occasion of Eid-el-Fitr, marking the successful completion of the 30-day Ramadan fast.

In messages released Friday, both leaders encouraged the faithful to uphold core Islamic values of compassion, forgiveness, generosity, and communal harmony. Akpabio called on Muslims to continue acts of philanthropy and selfless love, stressing that Eid should reinforce empathy and unity among Nigerians.

“This joyous celebration reminds us of the profound values of compassion, forgiveness, and unity that Eid-el-Fitr embodies,” he said, extending heartfelt wishes for peace, progress, and prosperity to President Bola Tinubu, all Muslims nationwide, and every Nigerian.

Similarly, Wike urged residents of the FCT to sustain peace, unity, and responsible conduct, reflecting the spiritual renewal of Ramadan.

In his Eid message, he congratulated Muslims on completing the fast and encouraged them to “carry forward the values of compassion, forgiveness, and unity that Ramadan embodies.”

Looking ahead to increased political activity before the 2027 general elections, Wike assured that the administration would maintain order in Abuja and provide a safe environment for all events.

He appealed to residents across social and political divides to remain peaceful, emphasizing that security agencies are working around the clock to ensure the celebrations proceed without incident.

Reaffirming his commitment to development, the minister concluded with prayers that citizens “emerge stronger, more united, and more determined to build a prosperous FCT.”