Akpabio names Abiru, Lawan, Tambuwal, others senate committee chairmen

The President of the Nigerian Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has named the Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Adetokunbo Abiru, Chairman, Senate Committee on banking, insurance and other financial Institutions, and allotted committe role to over 15 other lawmakers’.

The Senate President named the chairmen of the committees after confirming 45 of the 48 ministerial nominees during plenary.

Abiru, a retired bank Chief Executive, is an accomplished banker and astute administrator who had a sparkling career at top financial institutions spanning three decades. He rose to become an Executive Director in First Bank of Nigeria.

He was the pioneer and former Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Polaris Bank Limited. He led the turnaround of erstwhile Skye Bank Plc, as Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, under a CBN-induced take-over of the Bank, in a bid to avoid its collapse and also preserve the stability of the overall Nigerian Financial System.

The President of the Senate also named other distinguished Senators as substantive chairmen of standing committees at the Senate.

Aside from him, Akpabio also named president of the Ninth Senate, Ahmad Lawan to lead (Defence), former governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal (Housing), and former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole (Interior) were some of the senators appointed to chair committees.

Also appointed were Sen Godiya Akwashiki (Airforce), Buhari Abdul-Fata (Aviation), Osita Izunaso (Capital Market), Cyril Fasuyi (Establishment), Seriake Dickson (Ecology/Climate Change), Petroleum Downstream (Jide Ipisagba), Aliyu Wadada (Public Account), Shehu Kaka (Special Duties), Patrick Ndubueze (Works), Solomon Adeola (Appropriations), Musa Sani (Finance), and Abiru Tokunbo (Banking).

The new chairmen also included Isa Jubril (Customs), Elisha Abbo (Culture and Tourism), Victor Umeh (Diaspora), Lawal Usman (Education), Akintunde Yunus (Environment), Ibrahim Bomai (FCT), Sani Abubakar (Foreign Affairs), Banigo Harry (Health), Abubakar Yari, (Water Resources), Enyinaya Abaribe (Power), and Aliyu Wamakko (Local and Foreign Debts).

Others are Adamu Aliero (Land transport), Daniel Olugbenga (Navy), Barinada Mpigi (Niger Delta), Mohammed Monguno (Judiciary), Yemi Adaramodu (Youths and Sports), Ireti Kingigbe (Women Affairs), Orji Kalu (Privatization), Mustapha Sabiu (Agriculture), Aliyu Bilbis (Communications) and Asuquo Ekpenyong (NDDC).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

