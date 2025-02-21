Akpabio is denying me my privileges – Natasha Akpoti

The lawmaker representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has revealed the reasons behind the scuffle between her and the senate president, Godswill Akpabio, saying the Akwa Ibom State former governor has denied her all privileges inside the national assembly.

She noted that the face-off between her and the senate president was a result of denial perpetrated against her by the Akpabio-led senate leadership.

Akpoti-Uduaghan clashed with Akpabio during a plenary session over a seating arrangement in the Senate yesterday.

Recall that the altercation started when the female lawmaker discovered that her seat had been reassigned upon resumption of the session.

Refusing to comply with the new arrangement, she challenged the decision, sparking a heated exchange in the chamber.

A viral video clip captured the lawmaker challenging Akpabio saying, “I’m not afraid of you.”

Akpoti-Uduaghan revealed this while responding to questions on a popular Abuja radio station on Friday.

“My attention was drawn that you were speaking about the issue on your program today, so thank you so much for your concern.

“I have been going through a lot and I have remained quiet because I didn’t want to be interpreted wrongly. I didn’t want any lawsuit against me.

“I just wanted to be given the chance to work. A lot of my privileges have been denied. I have been pulled out of many international activities that I have been part of since that whole nightclub incident that happened last year.

“In fact, there was even a United Nations event that I was supposed to attend which I was nominated for but my name was struck out. And the reason they gave was that they would not promote me in any event internationally.

“So every event that I have been going to since last year has been self-sponsored. I have been going through a lot.

“Yesterday, I didn’t speak out of order. He was reading my suspension and I had to invoke Order 10 which is an order of privilege.”