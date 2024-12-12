Akpabio, Ireti Kingibe disagree publicly over Abuja demolition exercise

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and the lawmaker representing Abuja, Ireti Kingibe, were on Thursday engaged in a public argument over the ongoing demolition and recovery of lands by the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

After the argument intensified, Kingibe left the Senate chamber to protest Akpabio’s alleged support for the exercise led by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike.

The argument started after the female lawmaker rose on the senate floor to raise a motion regarding the demolition of the Paul OSA Ogbeboh Estate situated on land in Abuja whose papers were recently revoked by the FCT minister.

However, Akpabio turned down the lawmaker’s request, explaining that the motion was not listed on the order paper for that day.

He emphasized, “We are already discussing matters listed for today’s session, and going back on the order paper would contravene Senate procedures.”

Despite Kingibe’s insistence that the land matter was of national importance, she was unable to persuade Akpabio to come by way of that order. This led her to leave the chamber in protest. Kingibe’s decision to walk out was a direct response to what she perceived as an obstruction of important issues needing immediate attention.

In the midst of the ongoing controversy surrounding the Paul OSA Ogbeboh Estate, Lere Olayinka, the Senior Special Assistant to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, responded to claims about land appropriation.

Olayinka challenged those who had been spreading rumors to provide valid evidence of their land ownership, stating, “The most reasonable thing for anyone to do is to find out from both sides before going public with any issue.”

Olayinka then referred to a specific piece of land located at Life Camp, Plot No. 2241 in Gwarimpa District. He pointed out that Paulosa Nigeria Limited had occupied this land since 1984 under a Temporary Right of Occupancy, and that the company had constructed permanent structures on it without the necessary approvals.

“A construction company, Paulosa Nigeria Limited, occupied the land as a temporary office, under a Temporary Right of Occupancy arrangement granted in 1984 (40 years ago),” he explained. Olayinka further detailed that in November 2020, Paulosa applied to convert this temporary right into a Statutory Right of Occupancy, which was approved in February 2023.

However, despite receiving approval, the company failed to comply with the conditions, such as paying required fees. “For 20 months, Paulosa Nigeria Limited refused to comply with the terms and conditions for the approval,” Olayinka said.

As a result of the company’s non-compliance, the approval was revoked on October 10, 2024. Olayinka concluded by affirming that Paulosa Nigeria Limited never owned the land, stating, “From the above, it should be clear that Paulosa Nigeria Limited never at any time, owned the land,” Olayinka said further adding to the saga over the land following the developments in the Senate between Ireti Kingibe and Akpabio.