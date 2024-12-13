Akpabio faults PDP’s stance on Wike, Fubara face-off

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has criticized the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for its handling of the disagreement between former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike and his successor, Siminalayi Fubara, stating that the party does not deserve Wike due to its preference for betrayal over loyalty.

Akpabio, who made this statement during Wike’s 57th birthday public lecture, stated that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) failed to appreciate Wike’s hardworking nature.

Although Akpabio did not mention Fubara’s name sources said that the senate president was referring to the ongoing feud between the River’s governor and the birthday celebrants.

“PDP doesn’t deserve a man like Wike. That’s why we are waiting to grab him, PDP should continue with those who will continue to betray”

“I don’t think your party is capable of recognizing people who work hard, it is only the APC that has the capacity, that is why we fished you out to be the FCT minster and the difference is clear,” he added.

Highlighting the contributions of the former Rivers State governor to his state and the nation, Akpabio described Wike as a humanist and patriot who has enriched countless lives.

He also praised Wike’s unwavering commitment to progress and his impactful contributions to the nation’s political landscape, which he said has continued to serve as a beacon of hope for many.

According to the senate president, “Your life to humanity and the countless ways you have enriched the life of others the River State people, and Nigeria as a whole, Continue to be a humanist and Nigeria patriot”

” Born in 1967 When the fabrics of our nation were being tested in the fires of conflicts, you merged not in the safety of calm water but amidst the storm itself when Nigerian was just beginning the war. The war entered inside you but the war of transformation. The war of infrastructural development and the war of love for rivers State”

“You might have chosen to arrive in more tranquility times but instead, you bravely came forth into the frame when Nigeria was at war, it is perhaps this very fortitude that has shaped your character allowing you to rise like an eagle soaring high above the tempest”

“As a two-time governor, you have been a leader of a people, a missionary who had a purpose, and a true friend whose care for others knows no bounds. Your dedication to uplifting communities as a governor and now as a minister of FCT is very impactful and has left serious marks on our nation’s history”

“The bridges you have constructed both of still and of spirit stand as a testament to your commitment to progress and unity. you were indeed a great secret waiting for the nation to behold”