Akpabio drags Natasha before court over apology letter

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has dragged the suspended lawmaker representing Kogi senetorial district, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, before court over alleged defamation in a satirical apology letter released while under suspension.

inside Akpoti-Uduaghan’s letter, which went viral, included the statement: “Forgive this stubborn woman who mistakenly believed that her seat in the Senate was earned through elections, not erections.”

The statement from the lawmaker prompted Akpabio’s legal team led by Kehinde Ogunwumiju, to file a suit before the court arguing that the letter constitutes breach of justice Binta Nyako’s order which restrains both parties from making public comments about the case especially remarks relating to allegations of sexual harassment pending the conclusion of the existing lawsuit.

The lawsuit, which was filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja with the suit number CS/384/25 and dated May 7, 2025, seeks to compel Akpoti-Uduaghan to delete the post from all her platforms.

Aside from that, Akpabio appealed that the court compel the lawmaker to write a public apology letter to be published in at least two national newspapers and an affidavit of compliance confirming she has met these conditions.

The legal action follows a series of events between the two lawmakers. In February 2025, Akpoti-Uduaghan accused Akpabio of sexual harassment, alleging that he made inappropriate advances towards her.

Akpabio denied the allegations, and the Senate’s ethics committee dismissed her petition on procedural grounds. Subsequently, on March 6, 2025, the Senate suspended Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months, citing “persistent acts of misconduct,” including speaking without recognition and making “abusive remarks” against Senate leadership.

In response to the suspension, Akpoti-Uduaghan posted the satirical apology letter on April 27, 2025, which included the controversial “elections, not erections” remark. The letter was widely interpreted as a critique of the Senate’s decision to suspend her and a commentary on the challenges faced by women in Nigerian politics.

The lawsuit adds another layer to the ongoing dispute between Akpabio and Akpoti-Uduaghan, highlighting the tensions within the Nigerian Senate and the broader issues of gender dynamics and freedom of expression in the country’s political landscape.

As of now, Akpoti-Uduaghan has not publicly responded to the lawsuit placed before court for approval.