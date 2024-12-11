Akpabio declares Edo Central senatorial seat vacant after Okpebholo’s victory

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, declared that Edo Central Senatorial district seat vacant after the former lawmaker, Monday Okpebholo, was sworn in as the Governor for the state following his victory at the gubernatorial election in the state.

Akpabio also asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct elections as soon as possible to fill the vacant seat left by the governor.

According to him, a quick conduct of an election to fill the vacant seat will ensure citizens of the senatorial district continue to have representation on floor of the senate and possibly present their request during deliberations.

Akpabio, who made the declarations after a valedictory session for Okpebholo organised by the Senate, urged the governor to keep his legacy of good works as he carries out duties as the state governor.

He said: “Distinguished colleagues, this is quite emotional for me. From the moment I joined this 10th Senate in June 2023, every moment at the red chambers has remained especially memorable.

“We saw ourselves as forerunners of democracy, and we wanted the best for the nation. Barely one year in the Senate, I left to pursue the dream of becoming governor. Today I am Governor of Edo State.

“There is no way my story can be told without my distinguished colleagues here. The support, advice and prayers were awesome.

“Let me particularly thank the uncommon Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, for his support and encouragement throughout my campaign period.

“To my Distinguished Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, your words of advice were great political wisdom. My Senate Majority leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele. I say thank you for being a brother. My consultations with you were never regretted.

“My other principal officers and indeed the entire senators of this 10th Senate, this is homecoming for me. The warm relationship among us, here in the chambers, cannot be over-emphasized.

“My involvement in the business of legislation has helped to drive my passion for good governance particularly in infrastructure development, security, education, health and so on in my new role as governor.

“We worked together, we gained successes together and we must always be proud of each other wherever.

“I want to express my gratitude to some of my close friends here, including Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan, Senator Babangida Husseini Uba, Senator Abdulaziz Yari just to mention a few.”